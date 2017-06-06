How Apple iOS 11 will stop drivers using their phones

Apple has previewed iOS 11, with the upcoming new version of the mobile operating system set to include a feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving.

The tech giant says the new feature is designed to “help users stay more focused on the road” and cut down on distracted driving.

Apple says an iPhone with iOS 11 “can detect when you may be driving and automatically silence notifications to keep the screen dark”.

Users will also have the option of sending an automatic reply to the contacts listed in “favourites” to let them know they are driving and cannot respond until they arrive at their destination.

According to Engadget, the system “uses Bluetooth or [the] WiFi doppler effect” to detect when the phone is in a moving vehicle. Passengers, it says, can disableÂ the feature. And, of course, that means drivers can, tooâ€¦

Of course, simply switching off your smartphone while driving would have a similarÂ effect.