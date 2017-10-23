How expensive we could spec an X-Class (in Germany)

While Mercedes-Benz South Africa has yet to put its X-Class configurator online, its counterparts over in Germany have. So, for a bit of fun, we decided to see just how expensive we could make the current range-topper.

Of course, bear in mind that the flagship V6 model will not be available at launch, and is thus not included in the German configurator. We were therefore forced to build our posh double-cab bakkie using the X250d 4Matic Power Edition – currently the most expensive variant in the country’s seven-model range, with a fairly generous standard equipment list – as a base.

For the record, the (Navara-based) X250d uses Nissan’s 2,3-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, sending 140 kW and 450 N.m to all four wheels.

So, just how expensive could we make this derivative, which bears a base price in Germany of €47 190 (about R763 105 at the current exchange rate), including the country’s 19% VAT? Well, we added as much optional equipment and as many accessories as we could, taking the final price to €57 665,57 (that’s R931 876,25). This, however, excludes charges for the fitment of said accessories.

So, what did we get for our circa-€10 000? Well, we added a handful of packages (such as the theft protection package, the parking package with 360-degree camera and the winter package), before upgrading to 19-inch six-spoke alloys.

We also added a differential lock on the rear axle, increased ground clearance (something we already know will be standard on all SA-spec models), a full-size spare wheel and a trailer coupling. Inside, we specified swathes of wood trim, the smoker’s package, digital radio and an extinguisher, because, well, you just never know.

Our chosen accessories included a full, body-colour canopy, as well as a separation system, lashing rails and weather-resistant liner for the load bay. Lastly, we specified under-body protection for the engine, transmission and exhaust system.

While this was all just for a bit of fun (and certainly no reliable indication of local pricing), it’ll be very interesting to see what sort of price-tags Mercedes-Benz SA comes up with when the X-Class bakkie lands on local shores in the second quarter of 2018…



