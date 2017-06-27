How it’s changed: new BMW X3 vs. outgoing model

BMW has revealed the all-new, third-generation X3, and the compact luxury crossover is scheduled to launch in South Africa in the final quarter of 2017. But how exactly does the G01-generation model differ from its F25 predecessor?

Well, here’s your chance to see the two models side by side.

Up front, the new X3 features a more prominent kidney grille as well as LED foglamps featuring a hexagonal design. The German automaker says the grille on the latest model employs “active air flap control”.

In the lower section of the front bumper (if you tick a certain options box, that is), you’ll notice some packaging changes to accommodate hardware that runs various semi-autonomous driver assistance functions.



Round back, the X3 can now be had with an automatic tailgate, while all engine derivatives gain twin tailpipes (the flagship M40i, of course, features a sports exhaust, too). The rear light clusters, meanwhile, can be had in a new “three-dimensional” look should you specify the optional full-LEDs.



In profile, you’ll notice that larger wheels can now be selected (up to 21 inches, in fact), with 18-inch alloys replacing the outgoing base model’s 17-inch wheels. The Munich-based automaker furthermore claims that the new X3 is more aerodynamically efficient than its forebear.



While the cabin still looks familiar, there are plenty of new optional features on offer, including a full-colour head-up display, a 10,2-inch touchscreen (with gesture control), and a 12,3-inch uprated instrument cluster. The steering wheel has been redesigned, while BMW says the storage area in the centre console is larger than before.

Read more about the new engine range and other changes here…