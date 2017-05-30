How many cars Mercedes-AMG plans to sell in 2017…

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has revealed that the high-performance arm of the Stuttgart automaker aims to sell more than 100 000 vehicles in 2017.

In 2016, Mercedes-AMG sold a record 99 235 units.

“We offer our customers the most comprehensive product portfolio of all time, with more than 50 different models ranging from the A-Class right up to the S-Class,” Moers said, according to CarAdvice.

“Clearly, this is being rewarded. In 2016, we achieved record sales figures of almost 100 000 units. And, in our anniversary year, we again managed a lightning start, with double-digit growth rates in the first quarter,” he added.

“That makes us pretty optimistic for the rest of 2017. Our aim is to clearly pass the 100 000 mark,” Moers revealed.

The Affalterbach boss confirmed plans to introduce a new range of AMG-fettled models below the next-generation A45, CLA45 and GLA45 line-ups, mirroring the strategy taken with 43-badged, V6-powered variants slotting in below the 63-badged, V8-powered derivatives.

“There has been strong demand for our ’43’ models, for example, which are aimed at new target groups. The same applies to our compact ’45’ models,” he confirmed.

“They have made a long-term contribution towards inspiring new AMG customers and achieving high conquest rates.”