How much new Bentley Continental GT costs in SA…

Order books for the new, third-generation Bentley Continental GT have officially opened in South Africa, with first deliveries expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018.

Priced from R3 395 000, the new version of the four-seater British grand tourer is powered by an updated 6,0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine, mated for the first time to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (complete with a launch function).

The 12-cylinder unit now sends 467 kW and 900 N.m to all four corners, allowing the new Continental GT to hit 100 km/h from standstill in a claimed 3,7 seconds, before topping out at 333 km/h.

It rides on a new adaptive chassis that employs a 48-volt dynamic ride system to ensure what it terms a “responsive ride and exceptional handling and refinement”. The Crewe-based brand says the front wheels are positioned 135 mm further forward than before, with the all-new body and materials saving more than 80 kg over the previous Continental W12 body.

Inside, you’ll find a digital, driver-focused instrument panel and the so-called Bentley Rotating Display, which features a 12,3-inch touchscreen housed in a three-sided unit. The latter revolves the veneer to reveal the touchscreen as well as three analogue dials once the driver pushes the start button.

Bentley South Africa has also opened a new, 18-car showroom in Johannesburg, complete with café, boutique shop, personalisation area and hospitality space, along with a full service centre.