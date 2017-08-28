How much the Bentley Bentayga Diesel costs in SA…

Late in 2016, we headed to Spain to sample the new Bentley Bentayga Diesel. And now South African pricing has finally been confirmed.

CARmag.co.za can reveal that the first oil-burner ever offered by the Crewe-based automaker will be priced in South Africa from R2 950 000. That, according to our maths, makes its some R1 037 000 cheaper than the W12-powered model.

The Bentayga Diesel is powered by a 4,0-litre V8 worth 320 kW and 900 N.m (with that peak torque figure matching the 447 kW W12 variant), mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic. The claimed sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes 4,8 seconds, with the top speed pegged at 270 km/h. The British automaker claims a combined fuel consumption of 7,9 L/100 km.

Shared with the Audi SQ7 (itself still not offered locally), the 32-valve eight-pot features a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers as well as an electric supercharger. The latter draws power from a 48-volt system (rather than being driven by the engine), working in the first third of the power curve to provide boost at low engine speeds, before the turbos pick up the slack as the revs climb.

From the outside, the oil-burning derivative looks just like the full-fat W12, bar the addition of a gloss black grille, distinctive “twin-quad” tailpipes and subtle “V8 Diesel” badging on the front doors.