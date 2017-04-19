How much the new E-Class Coupé will cost in SA…

Last month, we headed to Spain to sample the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé (read our first impressions here). And now we’ve come across pricing for the latest (C238) model.

At launch in May, the local line-up will comprise four variants, one more than we expected.

The range kicks off with the 2,0-litre turbo-petrol 135 kW/300 N.m E200 Coupé (which apparently wasn’t initially planned for South Africa), coming in at R757 806.

Next up is the E220d Coupé (a turbodiesel also displacing 2,0 litres, but worth 143 kW and 400 N.m) at R806 500 and the E300 Coupé (again, a 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol, but making 180 kW and 370 N.m) at R845 806.

The range-topper – for the time being, anyway – is the E400 4Matic, priced at R1 029 366. This model employs a turbocharged 3,0-litre V6 worth 245 kW and 480 N.m.

Pricing:

Mercedes-Benz E200 Coupé: R757 806

Mercedes-Benz E220d Coupé: R806 500

Mercedes-Benz E300 Coupé: R845 806

Mercedes-Benz E400 4Matic Coupé: R1 029 366