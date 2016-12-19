How much the (sold-out) Golf GTI Clubsport S costs

Although every single one of the 47 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S units set aside for South Africa has been sold, it’s still interesting to note what sort of pricing strategy VW SA took with this limited edition model.

And now we know. Each example of the lightweight GTI featured a base price of R742 000. For reference, that’s a whopping R193 960 (or around the price of a Cross Up!) more than the Clubsport, R158 200 more than the manual Golf R and a full R269 200 over the standard (again, manual) Golf GTI.

Of course, it’s ultra-exclusive. In fact, Volkswagen has built just 400 examples of this front-wheel drive Clubsport S. Featuring a 2,0-litre TSI engine worth 228 kW and 380 N.m, the ultimate GTI boasts a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5,8 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h. And it recently shaved a couple of seconds off its own front-wheel drive record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Golf GTI Clubsport S tips the scales at just 1 285 kg, thanks to weight-saving items such as the aluminium subframe up front. There’s also a smaller battery, and VW has furthermore removed things such as insulating material, the parcel shelf, floor mats even the rear seats. If you really want air conditioning, it’ll add around 10 kg to the car (although we believe SA-spec models feature this item as standard).

A new exhaust system, meanwhile, features a diameter (ahead of the tailpipes) of 65 mm instead of 55 mm, which VW says reduces back-pressure and increases performance.

Worth the cash? You tell us…