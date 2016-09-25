How much the updated Alfa Giulietta will cost in SA

Alfa Romeo South Africa has released local pricing for the facelifted Giulietta, with the updated range set to start at around R320 000.

This refreshed hatchback – which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year – will be launched locally at the start of October.

The updates include a new honeycomb grille, a fresh front bumper (with new inserts), updated headlamps and the brand’s recently redesigned logo. Round back, new tailpipes complete the makeover.

Locally, the new line-up now features three trim levels: Giulietta, Giulietta Super and Giulietta Veloce.

The range-topping Veloce specification adds sporty bumpers with “Alfa Red” profiles, new carbon-look headlamp trims and glossy anthracite accents on the mirror-caps, door handles, grille and fog-light surrounds.

Inside, this flagship model boasts leather and Alcantara sports seats with contrasting red stitching and “Alfa Romeo” emblazoned on the head restraints. Also standard are the contoured leather steering wheel (with yet more red stitching) and the carbon-look dashboard surround.

Pricing:

Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1,4 Turbo (88 kW): R319 900

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Super 1,4 Turbo (125 kW): R362 900

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Super 1,4 Turbo TCT (125 kW): R412 900

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce 1750 Turbo TCT (173 kW): R479 900