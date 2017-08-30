Here’s how much torque the new VW Polo GTI makes

Back in June, Volkswagen revealed the new Polo GTI, confirming that the next-generation version of the B-segment blaster would be powered by a 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol engine worth 147 kW.

However, the Wolfsburg automaker did not mention how much torque the new Polo GTI would make … until now. Releasing a few more details about its sixth-generation Polo, VW has confirmed that the familiar third-generation EA888 engine will send a maximum of 320 N.m to the front axle from as low as 1 500 r/min, with that peak twisting figure sustained up to an engine speed of 4 400 r/min.

For the record, the outgoing Polo GTI with its 1,8-litre engine makes 250 N.m in (seven-speed) DSG form, while the recently discontinued manual version made 320 N.m.

VW also confirmed that the 1 984 cm3 engine will feature a compression ratio of 11,65:1, with maximum power of 147 kW on tap between 4 400 and 6 000 r/min. The new GTI will be available with a manual six-speed gearbox as standard, while a six-speed DSG will also be offered (of course, VW SA has yet to confirm whether it will indeed offer the manual version here).

Earlier, the German automaker revealed that buyers would also have the choice between the standard sport chassis and an optional “Sport Select” chassis.

In terms of styling, the new Polo GTI will feature a fresh bumper (with integrated spoiler lip) and foglamps as standard. Signature GTI touches at the front include the red stripe on the grille, honeycomb air vent screens and, of course, the GTI badge. Optional LED headlamps with a red winglet will also be available.

At the rear, the Polo GTI sports a cheeky roof spoiler in high-gloss black, a faux-diffuser in the bumper, GTI-specific dual tailpipes, LED taillamps and, again, the GTI badge. On the flanks, GTI characteristics include 17-inch alloy wheels (with 18-inch versions optional), side-sill extensions and red brake calipers.

Inside, you’ll find sport seats (upholstered in the now-famous “Clark” tartan pattern), a multifunction leather-trimmed sport steering wheel with red stitching, rooflining and roof pillars in black and a GTI gear shift grip.

Rivals will include the next-generation Fiesta ST (with its 1,5-litre turbo-triple) and the recently facelifted Renault Clio RS200 Lux.

While the standard new Polo has been confirmed for launch in South Africa in early in 2018, there has been no official word on timing for the GTI’s local introduction (although we’d expect it to follow later in 2018).