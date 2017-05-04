How Nissan wants to stop you using your phone…

Nissan says it has adopted a technology that’s almost 200 years old to create a “concept solution” designed to reduce smartphone distraction on the road.

Dubbed the Nissan Signal Shield Concept, the prototype compartment is sited within the armrest of a Nissan Juke and lined with a so-called Faraday cage, an invention dating back to the 1830s.

Once a mobile device is placed inside the compartment and the lid is closed, the system creates what the Japanese automaker call a “silent zone”, blocking all of the phone’s incoming and outgoing cellular, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals.

This, Nissan says, gives drivers the option to create a “phone-free” period while on the road, and prevents them from being distracted while behind the wheel.

The brand also points out that should drivers want to listen to music or podcasts stored on their smartphone, they can still connect to the car’s entertainment system via the USB or auxiliary ports, since the device will maintain wired connectivity even when in the Nissan Signal Shield compartment.

To restore the phone’s wireless connections, drivers need only open the armrest and the phone can reconnect with the mobile network and the car’s Bluetooth system.

The concept works on the principle of the Faraday cage, an enclosure made of a conductive material that blocks electromagnetic fields. It is named after the scientist Michael Faraday, who invented it in the 1830s.

While it’s certainly an interesting (noble, even) idea, simply switching off your smartphone while driving would have a similar effect…