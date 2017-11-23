How quickly the Lamborghini Urus will hit 100 km/h

The Lamborghini Urus is set to be officially unveiled early in December, but the folks over at Motor Trend have already lifted the lid on a few claimed figures.

As expected, the Italian SUV will be powered by a twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8 petrol based on the familiar Audi engine of the same size.

According to the US publication, the eight-cylinder will send 485 kW and 850 N.m to all four corners via an eight-speed ZF-sourced transmission.

And that 0-100 km/h time? Well, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker told Motor Trend that the Urus will be capable of completing the obligatory dash to three figures in 3,7 seconds, although prototypes still being tested are hitting 100 km/h even quicker. In addition, Lamborghini says its SUV will boast a top speed in excess of 300 km/h.

Sales of the Urus – which will be built on the Volkswagen Group’s so-called MLB Evo platform, and therefore share much with the current Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and new Porsche Cayenne, as well as with the upcoming VW Touareg – are expected to start in initial markets in the second quarter of 2018.