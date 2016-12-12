How to pronounce Porsche: brand settles debate…

If you bear even a passing interest in cars, you’ve probably had a debate with someone about the correct pronunciation of the word “Porsche”.

And now the German automaker has effectively settled that debate, releasing an official video that shows viewers exactly how to say the famous brand name.

Yes, it’s a two-syllable word…

Porsche posted the short clip on its YouTube channel, along with the following description: “Have you ever wondered about the right way to pronounce Porsche? Or do you know someone who pronounces it in a wrong way? Be sure to let them know about this video”.

Watch the clip below…