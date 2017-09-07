HP overload: Brabus S65 Rocket 900 and E63 S 700

German tuning company Brabus claims to have produced the fastest, most powerful four-seater convertible to date.

And it’s a claim backed by some big numbers. Brabus has fettled the standard (463 kW) Mercedes-AMG S65 twin-turbo V12 to now produces 662 kW and a staggering 1500 Nm of torque. Accordingly, Brabus has named its German drop-top the Rocket 900.

A 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3,9 seconds is 0,2 seconds faster than the standard S65, while the incredible revised top speed claim is an Autobahn-bashing 350 km/h.

Brabus engineers set about making these performance figures possible by increasing the engine capacity of the 6,0-litre 12-cylinder engine to 6,3-liters. With this as a base, Brabus also upgraded the crank and pistons and added bespoke conrods.

Specifically fabricated exhaust manifolds were developed and larger turbochargers installed. An uprated cooling system also forms part of the modifications list.

Aiding grip levels, Brabus has added a high-performance limited-slip differential and modified the 7-speed transmission to deal with the extra muscle.

The ride height has been lowered by 15 mm and the Rocket is available with either 21-inch wheels wrapped in low profile rubber or 22-inch monoblock forged items with 255/30 profile tyres up front and 295/25 items at the rear. A bespoke aero body kit completes the look.

Brabus also offers some bespoke interior touches including unique carpets, tailor-made black ash wood components, as well as genuine carbon trim pieces. A Rocket specific digital instrument display has also been developed.

The Rocket 900 cabriolet with Mondial Vanilla and Mondial Black leather will be displayed at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Brabus has also taken to the all-new E63 S with a seemingly measured approach to modification compared to the S65 (for now) . The 4,0-litre biturbo V8 has been worked over to produce 515 kW (700 HP) and 900 Nm.

The bizarrely quick saloon now claims a 0-100 km/h time of 3,2 seconds where the estate version takes 0,1 seconds longer due to it’s additional mass over the saloon.

Brabus had developed an auxiliary plug-and-play ECU control unit, which offers new mapping for ignition and injection as well as a boost in pressure.

The Brabus 700 receives a fully stainless steel sports exhaust system with electronically controlled flaps for sound management as well as a lightweight composite body kit and complimented by 21-inch wheels available in a variety of designs.

The Brabus 700 may be ordered as a complete vehicle, or alternatively the tuners can convert any current E63 to a certain level of tune for their customers. This mega saloon will be making an appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show too.