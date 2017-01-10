Huge asking price for ‘used’ VW Golf GTI Clubsport S

Late last year, we revealed local pricing of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S. At the time, all 47 units of this limited edition model set aside for South Africa had been sold – each with a base price of R742 000 (a full R269 200 more than the standard GTI).

Unsurprisingly, a few (technically second-hand) examples have already found their way onto many of the country’s classifieds websites. But what may surprise you is the sort of asking prices these speculators have listed.

One advert – posted on AutoTrader – is particularly optimistic, listing the two-door hot hatch for a whopping R1,6-million (yes, that’s a massive R858 000 more than the price new). This particular example comes with an extended motorplan and 150 km on the clock.

Other Clubsport S listings we spotted include asking prices of R999 990, R999 000, R949 950, R899 999, R899 990 and R880 000.



Volkswagen built just 400 examples of the front-wheel drive Clubsport S. Featuring a 2,0-litre TSI engine worth 228 kW and 380 N.m, the special GTI boasts a 0-100 km/h time of 5,8 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h.

The Golf GTI Clubsport S tips the scales at 1 285 kg, thanks to weight-saving items such as the aluminium subframe up front. There’s also a smaller battery, and VW has furthermore removed things such as insulating material, the parcel shelf, floor mats even the rear seats.