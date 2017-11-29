Huge new Subaru Ascent revealed with eight seats

Subaru has taken the wraps off its new three-row Ascent SUV, billing it as “the biggest Subaru ever built”.

The all-new model comes with three rows of seating, with the choice of a bench or captain’s chairs in the second row resulting in either an eight- or seven-seat configuration.

Built on an extended version of Subaru’s latest architecture, the Ascent is powered by an all-new turbocharged 2,4-litre boxer engine, and comes standard with a further-fettled continuously variable transmission and trademark symmetrical all-wheel drive. The horizontally opposed four-cylinder produces 194 kW and 376 N.m.

The new Ascent is 4 998 mm long, 1 930 mm wide and 1 819 mm high, making it the largest Subaru ever built. The wheelbase comes in at 2 890 mm.

Eight USB charging ports are scattered throughout the cabin along with a 120-volt power outlet sited in the rear of the centre console, while as many as 19 standard cup- and bottle-holders are offered. There’s also three-zone automatic climate control and second-row reading lights as standard.

The all-new Ascent will be produced at Subaru’s plant in Indiana, alongside the Outback, Legacy and Impreza. But will it come to SA shores? Well, Subaru Southern Africa says it “will consider local introduction if and when a right-hand-drive model is introduced globally”.