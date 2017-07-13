Hyundai adds sleek i30 Fastback variant to its range

Before today, the current Hyundai i30 (which has yet to appear in South Africa) came in two shapes: hatchback and stationwagon. But this new model, dubbed the i30 Fastback, fills a gap for those who prefer something closer to compact sedan over a conventional hatchback.

Key elements of the new design are the signature cascading front grille and the dramatically sloping roofline, which is 25 mm lower than that of the hatchback. The boot lid also benefits from an integrated rear spoiler. Completing the design are new 17-inch alloy wheels (18-inch wheels are optional).

The ride height of the i30 Fastback (which the Korean automaker bills as a “five-door coupé”) has also been lowered by 5 mm while the suspension has been stiffened by 15%. As far as dimensions are concerned, the i30 Fastback is 115 mm longer than the hatch, while its height is some 30 mm down.

Engine options for the new model include the 1,0-litre three-cylinder and 1,4-litre four-cylinder T-GDI petrol units as well as a newly developed 1,6-litre turbodiesel, with the latter delivering 81 kW as standard (although a “high power” 100 kW variant will also be available). The two larger engines can be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the three-pot comes linked to a manual only.

The i30 Fastback is expected to be launched at the beginning of 2018. Local availability has yet to be announced.