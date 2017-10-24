Hyundai enlists tuner to take Tucson to the extreme

We’ve already seen the modified Elantra Sport that Hyundai will be showing off at SEMA 2017, and now the Korean automaker has taken the wraps off its extreme new Vaccar Tucson Sport concept.

Created in partnership with Vaccar, the tuned Tucson features what Hyundai describes as “considerable” modifications to the powertrain, design, infotainment system and suspension. So, a bit wilder than the Tucson Sport offered in South Africa, then…

We’ll learn more (hopefully including its power output) once the concept bows at SEMA, but we do already know that the (unspecified, but presumably petrol) engine gains a Boostec turbocharger, complete with blow-off valve, as well as an AEM air intake system and charge pipe kit, together with a Mishimoto G-Line intercooler and VMS Racing baffled oil-catch tank.

Other modifications include Vaccar front-mount piping and Cat-back exhaust and Magnaflow performance mufflers. The concept rides on 20-inch Concept One forged wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Sport (255/35 R20) rubber, and boasts Vaccar-Gecko G-Street coilovers and uprated brakes.

The body kit, meanwhile, includes a Vaccar front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser and M&S mesh grille. Inside, you’ll find Katzkin Ice Grey leather with blue stitching, a triple-gauge pod, Vaccar Android-powered nine-inch multimedia head unit with WiFi, Soundstream nine-inch headrest-mounted LCDs and all manner of added sound kit.