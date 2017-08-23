Hyundai exec confirms production plans for bakkie

Back in early 2015, Hyundai revealed the Santa Cruz bakkie concept. And now – finally – the Korean brand seems to have confirmed that something similar will go into production.

Michael O’Brien, vice-president of corporate and product planning for Hyundai in the United States, told Reuters that the brand’s bosses have “given the green light” for the development of a new pick-up taking inspiration from the Santa Cruz concept.

The report adds that the new vehicle will likely be launched in the US in 2020 as Hyundai seeks to reduce its sales reliance on traditional sedans in North America. Whether the bakkie will be offered in other markets, however, remains to be seen.

It should also be noted that this pick-up seems likely to be something of a lifestyle-focused soft-roader with a unibody frame, rather than a full-on commercial vehicle with a body-on-frame construction. Reports out of Australia, however, suggest that Hyundai is also working on the latter…