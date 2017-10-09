Hyundai i30 N hot hatch boasts bespoke Pirelli tyres

Hyundai has revealed that it went to Pirelli to get the tyre manufacturer to engineer a “tailor-made” version of its P Zero rubber for the new i30 N hot hatch.

The Korean automaker says the new tyre – a “unique variant” of Pirelli’s P Zero UHP 235/35 R19 rubber – has been “specially geared to the vehicle’s dynamic characteristics”.

Marked with “HN” on the sidewall to denote its original equipment fitment to the i30 N, the tyre is produced at Pirelli’s plant in Settimo Torinese, Italy.

The i30 N, of course, is the first high-performance model unveiled under the new Hyundai N banner. Its 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine (complete with an overboost function) delivers 202 kW and 353 N.m in the case of the Performance Package model to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

The standard i30 N, meanwhile, makes 184 kW and the same peak torque figure. Both models top out at 250 km/h, with the standard derivative accelerating to 100 km/h in a claimed 6,4 seconds and the 202 kW version taking a claimed 6,1 seconds.

Other high-performance features include an electronic limited slip differential, electronic controlled suspension, launch control and, of course, the high-performance Pirelli tyres.