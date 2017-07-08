Hyundai i30 N hot hatch’s power figures revealed!

Hyundai is preparing to reveal its new, high-performance i30 N and has released yet another teaser video of the hot hatch hitting the Nürburgring. Watch the clip below closely, however, and you’ll notice what is likely the peak power and torque figures pop up on the vehicle’s display.

So, what are the key numbers? Well, at the 1:20-mark, the video shows a power figure of 280 PS, which translates to 206 kW, along with 400 N.m of torque.

Interestingly, these figures mirror the peak outputs of the (ageing) Opel Astra OPC. If they prove accurate, the front-wheel-drive Hyundai i30 N will outpunch the likes of the Volkswagen Scirocco R (188 kW/350 N.m) and the outgoing Renault Mégane RS (201 kW/360 N.m). And, of course, the 169 kW/350 N.m Volkswagen Golf GTI (a vehicle the Korean automaker has used as a benchmark).

Earlier reports suggested that the i30 N’s 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol engine would be offered in two states of tune: one with about 185 kW and the other with approximately 205 kW. The second, more powerful derivative (which is likely the vehicle starring in the video below) will reportedly also feature an electronic limited-slip differential and a firmer, track-tuned suspension.

Watch the video below for more, including comments from Albert Biermann, the former BMW M boss who now heads up the Korean brand’s high-performance division…