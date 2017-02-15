Hyundai i30 N to make 205 kW and feature LSD?

Hyundai’s first N-series hot hatch is well on its way. And now, according to CarAdvice.com, the Korean automaker has inadvertently revealed some key information about the upcoming i30 N.

According to presentation slides seen by the Australian publication, the i30 N will use a turbocharged 2,0-litre engine that will be available in two power outputs. The first will make 186 kW, while the range-topper will churn out a healthy 205 kW. A six-speed manual gearbox will be standard on both models at launch, while an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission will reportedly arrive later as an option.

According to the report, the higher-output i30 N will also benefit from an electronic limited-slip differential and a firmer track-tuned suspension.

The i30 N is expected to feature all the styling features one might expect from a hot hatch, including side-skirts, a rear spoiler, quad exhausts, a rear diffuser and large alloy wheels. The interior will add a set of sports seats and a steering wheel featuring a drive mode select button.