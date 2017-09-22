Hyundai interested in Fiat Chrysler merger – report

It’s no secret that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been looking for either a partner or a buyer over the past couple of years, with recent reports suggesting there is significant interest from China. But now a fresh rumour out of the United States claims that the Hyundai Motor group is considering making an offer.

Yes, according to The Detroit Bureau, the Korean group – which also includes Kia Motors – has shown an interest in some sort of merger with FCA, which the publication speculated would make it the largest automaker in the world.

Merging with FCA would, the report explained, allow the Korean company to quickly expand its portfolio in various markets, including adding more SUVs and bakkies to its arsenal.

The US publication added that Hyundai was “denying the merger”, while FCA boss Sergio Marchionne earlier this month claimed that he had not received any fresh offers from China or elsewhere.

In August, rumours emerged that various Chinese automakers were interested in buying FCA. Then came confirmation that GWM was keen to purchase the Jeep brand, before reports suggested FCA was considering spinning off its Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands.