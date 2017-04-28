Hyundai Kona shows its face in new teaser image

Hyundai has released a second teaser image of the new Kona compact SUV. This time, the vehicle’s nose is shown close-up, revealing the new Hyundai design language in greater detail.

The Kona employs a fresh twin headlamp design, with LED daytime running lights positioned above LED headlights. Hyundai describes the Kona’s front-end styling as “expressive and powerful” and suggests that the new separated headlamp design lends the Kona a “confident, progressive appearance with sleek and sharp shapes”.

But look closely and you’ll notice that Hyundai’s signature hexagonal front grille remains, albeit in a sightly tweaked form.

The Korean automaker promises that the new Kona will offer “better visibility for drivers” while also featuring “agile” driving dynamics. There will furthermore be optional four-wheel drive available to “enhance the ride and handling characteristics”.

The Kona moniker maintains Hyundai’s convention of naming crossover and SUV models after geographical destinations (think Creta, Santa Fe and Tucson). Hyundai says the new compact SUV is said to reflect many of the lifestyle characteristics of the people of the Kona district on the island of Hawaii.

According to the Korean brand, the Kona will make its international premiere in the “coming months”. Will it be offered in South Africa? Well, the local arm of the Korean brand told CARmag.co.za earlier this month that it had not ruled out bringing the Kona to SA, hinting that it could appeal to a slightly different audience than that of the Indian-built Creta.