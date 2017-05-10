Hyundai Kona spotted during video shoot in Portugal

Just last month, Hyundai teased an image of its latest light crossover, the Kona. Now, ahead of a planned official reveal later this year, a diligent pedestrian in Lisbon, Portugal, has managed to capture a clear image of what looks to be the production model.

Originally published by Auto Week Netherlands, Patrick Kramer snapped these pictures of the Hyundai Kona during its promotional video shoot.

Based on the images, and particularly an abundance of cladding, the Kona looks set to offer some rugged appeal to the Hyundai family. That headlamp setup, in particular, looks pretty unique.

Hyundai will look to slot the Kona into the segment space between the Creta and Tucson, thus rivaling the likes of the Renault Captur and Ford EcoSport. Thankfully, its introduction into the South African market looks likely.