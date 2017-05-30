Hyundai Kona teased with colour head-up display

Hyundai has released another teaser video of its upcoming Kona, revealing that the new SUV will be available with the Korean brand’s first full-colour head-up display.

Set to be officially unveiled on June 13, the light crossover will feature Hyundai’s new design identity (although the world has already had a peek), including the so-called “cascading grille” (and daring twin headlamps).

Hyundai says the new, full-colour head-up display system projects key driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight.

“The eight-inch projected image with a class-leading luminance of 10 000 candela per square metre guarantees daytime visibility and supports safe driving,” the automaker said.

So, will the Kona be offered in South Africa? Well, the local arm of the Korean brand told CARmag.co.za in April that it had not ruled out bringing the Kona to SA, hinting that it could appeal to a slightly different audience than that of the Indian-built Creta.

Watch the latest teaser video below…