Hyundai reveals ‘near-production’ i30 N hot hatch

Hyundai has high hopes for its upcoming i30 N, the first model from its new high-performance sub-brand, apparently benchmarking the hot hatch against the venerable Volkswagen Golf GTI and claiming it to be “more precise”. But now the Korean automaker has revealed a “close-to-series-production” version, albeit in light race trim.

The manufacturer confirmed that it would enter two i30 N models into the ADAC Zurich 24-hour race at Nürburgring, saying that the event would represent “the final testing of the vehicle”.

“We will use the race as a final test for our Hyundai i30 N development to check how the vehicle is performing under these extreme conditions and where we can still fine-tune the car before its market launch,” said Albert Biermann, chief of vehicle testing and high performance at the Hyundai Group.

“With the Hyundai i30 N, we want to offer a car that feels direct, responsive and predictable and that performs well on the track without compromising every day driving capabilities. Most importantly the i30 N should be fun to drive for everyone,” the former BMW M boss added.

The two cars participating in the race will enter the SP3T class (1,6- to 2,0-litre turbocharged engines), and are each equipped with a 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to a six-speed manual transmission, with Hyundai confirming that this same powertrain combination will be employed by the i30 N series model.

For participation in the endurance race, the two cars have been modified mainly in the area of driver safety, and now feature an FIA-homologated roll-cage, a fire extinguisher and a racing seat. The two vehicles have furthermore been fitted with racing tyres and brakes. Additionally, they each gain a front splitter and rear spoiler for the race.

The team of drivers includes engineers from Hyundai’s Global R&D Centre in Namyang, professional drivers and journalists.

Watch the “first look” video below…