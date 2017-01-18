Hyundai SA adds new mid-spec i20 automatic model

Hyundai Automotive SA has added a sixth model to its popular i20 range, positioning the newcomer as a mid-spec derivative fitted with an automatic transmission.

The i20 1,4 Motion automatic pairs the Korean automaker’s familiar 74 kW/133 N.m petrol engine with a four-speed automatic transmission, offering a more affordable self-shifting alternative to the Fluid auto. Hyundai claims that the new modelÂ sips at 7,5 L/100 km.

Priced at R249 900, the new derivative is R25 000 cheaper than the FluidÂ automatic.

Standard features onÂ the new derivative include a multifunction steering wheel, height adjustment on the driver’s seat, Bluetooth functionality, an audio system (with USB and auxiliary connections) and manual air-conditioning. So that means items such as rear parking sensors and foglamps, which are found on the Fluid models, are excluded.

Pricing:

Hyundai i20 1,2 Motion: R224 900

Hyundai i20 1,2 Fluid: R236 900

Hyundai i20 1,4 Motion (automatic): R249 900

Hyundai i20 1,4 Fluid: R256 900

Hyundai i20 1,4 Fluid (automatic): R274 900

Hyundai i20 1,4 Sport: R292 900