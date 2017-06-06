Hyundai SA slaps body-kit on Tucson, adds power!

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has added a new sporty styled derivative to its popular Tucson range, also increasing peak power to 150 kW.

Dubbed the Hyundai Tucson 1,6 Turbo Executive Sport, the newcomer is fitted with a daring body-kit, black alloy wheels and bold quad-pipes round back. It is priced at R499 900, which represents a R50 000 premium over the model on which it is based.

The turbocharged 1,6-litre petrol engine under the bonnet makes 150 kW and 295 N.m torque (up 20 kW and 30 N.m – courtesy, it seems, of a remapped ECU – compared to the standard engine), and is linked to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Why the decision to dress up the Tuscon?

“It was not really market research, but more of a gut feeling that comes from many years in the automotive business,” said Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive SA.

“We knew we already had a most attractive SUV – the sales figures prove that – and we were able to create a Tucson Sport that is bold in a classy way, without being overly arrogant, but certainly with the looks that draw a lot of attention.

Hyundai Automotive SA says it imports the body-kit – comprising front, rear and side skirts – from Korea, while the 19-inch alloy wheels come from Tiger Wheel & Tyre (although the automaker stresses that they are not available off the shelf at the tyre dealer).

And, yes, despite the aftermarket feel, the Tucson Sport retains its seven-year/200 000 km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km).