Hyundai says i30 N is ‘more precise’ than a Golf GTI

The man in charge of the Hyundai group’s high-performance division claims that the upcoming Hyundai i30 N hot hatch is “more precise” than the Volkswagen Golf GTI against which it was benchmarked.

Albert Biermann, who in April 2015 moved to the Korean automaker from his previous position at the helm of the BMW M division, told CarAdvice that the i30 N was more focused than the venerable Golf GTI.

“What we have created with the i30 N is a lot different from a Golf GTI. Our car is more focused towards track driving than the GTI, though, the GTI is slightly better for day-to-day driving,” Biermann told the Australian publication.

“Our car is more precise, faster reacting, more communicative and with more feedback. You have to feel what’s going on wheel side, especially with a front-wheel drive car,” he added.

According to the CarAdvice report, the i30 N will likely be available in two outputs – one with about 184 kW and the other with around 205 kW – both boasting more power than the facelifted Golf GTI, which comes in at 169 kW. But Biermann stressed that it wasn’t all about the figures.

“It’s about having fun in the bends or on a nice twisty road. What we have created with the i30 N is a car that’s approachable, forgiving and one which allows the driver to explore the limits of the car without any scary moments,” he said.

Hyundai has teased the exhaust note of the new model (which is expected to employ a turbocharged 2,0-litre four-pot) below…