Hyundai to build high-performance Tucson variant?

Hyundai has solid plans to build a high-performance version of its popular Tucson SUV, according to a fresh report out of Australia.

The Korean automaker, of course, is currently preparing to launch its new i30 N, which will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI as Hyundai’s first true hot hatch. But the brand apparently has a whole host of other N-badged products in its plans – including, it seems, a hot Tucson.

Albert Biermann, who heads up Hyundai’s N division (and is a former BMW M boss), told Drive that there are currently “no limitations”.

“We started with the C-segment and the fastback will follow and we are already working on some other concepts for the B-segment and SUV also. Right now we are open,” Biermann said, according to the Australian publication.

“The fun-to-drive element is not limited to the size and segment of the car. You can create fun cars in every segment,” he added.

Speaking specifically about the Tucson, Biermann virtually confirmed that a performance version was in the works.

“If you look at the Tucson today it is very relaxed, very comfortable to drive, but to have an N version requires a lot of power, nice transmission, nice handling, sportier tyres and lowered body,” he said.

“The cars are out there and we can have a very good business with SUVs. We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV,” he confirmed.

Interestingly, CARmag.co.za has it on good authority that Hyundai Automotive South Africa will soon offer a locally tweaked, slightly spicier version of its 1,6-litre turbo-petrol Tucson.

Dubbed the Tucson 1,6 Turbo Executive Sport, this SA-specific model (which follows the i20 Sport we tested back in June 2016) will feature a performance chip, a new exhaust system, 19-inch black alloys and a body kit. Expected to be priced at R499 900 (some R50k more than the model on which it is based), the Sport derivative will deliver 150 kW and 295 N.m (up 20 kW and 30 N.m) to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.