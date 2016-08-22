Hyundai to launch Tucson-based bakkie in 2018?

The CEO of Hyundai Motor America has revealed that the Korean automaker plans to launch a production version of the Santa Cruz bakkie concept in 2018.

Dave Zuchowski confirmed to Motor Trend that the ball was indeed rolling.

“We have made the decision,” Zuchowski told the publication, before adding that “we have not made the announcement”.

The report stated that the lifestyle bakkie would be based on the popular Tucson crossover, and would slot into the brand’s range in 2018.

Motor Trend reported that the production version of the Santa Cruz concept could be revealed as early as the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2016. Failing that, an unveiling at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2017 seems likely.

This latest report contradicts an earlier story out of Australia suggesting that the lifestyle pickup truck from Hyundai would arrive only after 2020.