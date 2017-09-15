Hyundai’s 3 Series rival unveiled: meet Genesis G70…

Hyundai has officially taken the wraps off its new Genesis G70 saloon, with the Korean automaker describing it as a “luxury performance sedan”.

Set to go on sale in Korea later this month – with planned introductions to other markets (with North America, Russia and the Middle East already confirmed) to be announced at a later stage – the G70 is essentially the automaker’s take on a competitor for the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

It slots in below the G80 sedan and G90 flagship, measuring 4 685 mm long with a wheelbase of 2 835 mm (for the sake of comparison, the 3 Series is 4 633 mm long with some 2 810 mm between its axles).

There will be a choice of three powertrains: a 3,3-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, a 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder (185 kW/353 N.m) petrol unit and a 2,2-litre turbodiesel four-pot (149 kW/441 N.m).

The range-topping G70 Sport employs the 272 kW/510 N.m V6 (yes, the same unit used by the hottest Kia Stinger), which Hyundai’s luxury division says is capable of seeing off the obligatory 0-100 km/h sprint in 4,7 seconds, before topping out at 270 km/h. Interestingly, that’s two-tenths quicker than the Stinger.

Genesis says the G70 will boast “numerous advanced driver assist systems” along with “best-in-class safety”, including as many as nine airbags as standard.