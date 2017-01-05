i Inside concept shows the future of BMW interior.

Officially, this is the BMW i Inside Future concept which hopes to address the question of how we will travel comfortably in cars of the future. The general premise of this concept is to promote somewhat of a living space within a car.

A large focus on this concept has been placed on intelligent connectivity which is basically access to fast internet. This is used to perform tasks that relate to communication and entertainment.

The design itself makes use of various zones to cater for individual requirements for each passenger. It will also make use of the Open Mobility Cloud platform alongside Amazon Echo to perform basic functions.

BMW HoloActive Touch is also an innovation that will be used here. This is essentially a control terminal that makes use of a full-colour, interactive display in free-floating form with a high-sensitivity camera recording all of the users motions.

Above this, the windscreen will be used as a display panel for all of the passengers; a feature best suited for autonomous cars.

The i Inside Future concept is currently on display at CES Las Vegas