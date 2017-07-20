Iconic badge revived: Meet the new Opel Insignia GSi

After teasing the return of the GSi badge on Instagram, Opel has now quickly taken the wraps off the new Insignia GSi, which is set to debut in Frankfurt in September.

With the standard Insignia not currently offered in South Africa, the reveal is something of an anti-climax for local Opel fans, particularly since initial rumours suggested the GSi badge would make its return on the Astra.

Still, Opel promises that the new Insignia GSi’s chassis will feature a “very dynamic set-up” and high levels of grip. All-wheel drive and a new eight-speed automatic transmission (with shift-paddles) will also be standard.

Power comes from a 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 191 kW and 400 N.m, although Opel says the GSi will also be offered with “a powerful new diesel engine”.

Up front, you’ll notice the large chrome-effect intakes while there’s a neat spoiler round back. The leather upholstered sports seats (which Opel says were “specially developed for the GSi”) appear to be one of the highlights inside.

Compared to the standard Insignia, the GSi version features shorter springs, lowering the vehicle by 10 mm, as well as sports shocks. The 20-inch alloys, meanwhile, are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres.