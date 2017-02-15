Indicative pricing for the facelifted VW Golf range!

CAR deputy editor Terence Steenkamp is currently sampling the facelifted Volkswagen Golf 7 range in Spain and has managed to source indicative pricing for the updated line-up.

The refreshed hatchback range is due to arrive in South Africa from May this year, although the launch of the various derivatives will be staggered through to July.

An 81 kW 1,0-litre TSI variant will serve as the base engine (mated to a manual gearbox), and will be available in either Trendline or Comfortline trim. Expect to pay about R290 000 for the former and around R304 000 for the latter.

Next up is the 1,4-litre TSI engine, which is essentially carried over from the outgoing range (SA won’t be getting the new, cleaner 1,5-litre TSI … for now, at least). This 92 kW unit will be paired as standard with a DSG transmission and come in Comfortline specification. VW SA expects it to be priced at about R356 000.

An 81 kW 2,0-litre TDI in Comfortline trim sits in the middle of the range, and will go for somewhere in the region of R367 000. As we reported earlier, the 130 kW GTD has been confirmed for SA (in DSG form only), and will come in at about R507 000.

Similarly, only DSG versions of the 2,0-litre TSI Golf GTI and Golf R will be offered locally, with the former churning out 169 kW and the latter 213 kW. The GTI is expected to cost about R546 000 while the all-wheel-drive R looks likely to come in at around R647 000.

Take note that these prices are indicative only, and may change between now and the local launch.