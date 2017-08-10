Infiniti to reveal retro F1 prototype at Pebble Beach

Following sponsorship of Red Bull Racing for five years, Nissan’s luxury brand Infiniti has partnered with Renault Sport for the last two years. That’s not exactly a lengthy involvement in Formula One, but that’s hasn’t hindered the brand from celebrating the F1 racers of the 1940s with this concept model that’s due to be unveiled at the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

According to Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president of Infiniti Global Design, the idea started as a “simple thought: what if we found a car, down at the southern tip of Japan, buried deep in a barn, hidden from all eyes for 70 years?”.

Not exactly the type of priceless classic-car barn find we’re used to, but incorporating Infiniti’s current Powerful Elegance design language, the concept car – which will feature EV tech – should prove to nonetheless be a striking thing. Perhaps that partnership with Renault Sport might benefit?