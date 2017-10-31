Ipsos reveals best (and worst) quality vehicles in SA

Toyota has dominated the latest vehicle quality survey conducted in South Africa by Ipsos, bagging ten gold awards to put it at the top of the pile.

However, the overall best-performing vehicle in the survey was the Audi A3 Sportback, which topped the passenger car rankings with 27 problems reported per 100 vehicles (PP100). The Audi Q5 topped the recreational category with a score of 33 PP100, while the best-performing light commercial vehicle was the petrol-powered Toyota Hilux single-cab with a score of 43 PP100.

The Ipsos Vehicle Quality Survey involves more than 7 000 owners of vehicles from 17 brands. The scores take into account the average number of product-related defects, problems or issues reported by customers at approximately three months of ownership. In all cases, customers included in the survey purchased their vehicles new from franchised dealerships in South Africa.

Nissan collected eight gold awards, while Volkswagen managed six and Audi five. Ford bagged two while Opel and Renault each collected a single gold award. Take note, of course, that not all brands participated in this survey (although Ipsos says the 17 brands included – out of nearly 50 active in South Africa – covered 72% of new vehicles sold in SA through the dealer channel in 2016).

Check out the segment awards below…



Interestingly, more than one gold award was made in some of the categories where two or more vehicles or brands qualified and could not be separated in terms of the number of problems reported per 100 vehicles (PP100).

Audi, Volkswagen, and Toyota each collected four gold awards in the Passenger Car category, with Nissan taking three and Ford bagging two.

Check out the key results of individual vehicles below…