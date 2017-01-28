Is a compact Lamborghini supercar on the cards?

The next major Lamborghini reveal to look forward to is the highly anticipated Urus SUV (if you excludeÂ the HuracÃ¡n Performante, that is), which has been in development for quite some time now.

But in aÂ recent interview with Australia’s Motoring.com,Â Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali hinted that the Italian manufacturer hasÂ plans toÂ introduce a smaller supercar as an entry-level model.

Domenicali admitted an interest in aÂ modular platform for all future models, post 2020, with the intention of lowering production costs by increasing the sharing of components.

Domenicali also revealedÂ that the company’s short-termÂ focus wasÂ set on the success of the Urus.

However, he went on to explain that a compact supercar would beÂ unlikely to find a spot inÂ the current lineup, sinceÂ developing a new engine for a smaller supercar would be too costly.

“If we talk about super-sportscars we need to consider that the right approach would be to be modular,” Domenicali told the Australian publication.

“We cannot have two models with two power units, two gearboxes, two chassisÂ …Â honestly, it’s not viable in terms of business case. That’s something we need to think about for the future,”Â he said.