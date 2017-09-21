Is Kia working on new V8-powered Stinger flagship?

A fresh report out of Australia suggests that Kia is developing a V8-powered version of its Stinger.

The five-seat fastback was revealed in Detroit back in January, with the rear-wheel-drive range-topper drawing its urge – a significant 272 kW and 510 N.m – from a 3,3-litre twin-turbo V6. Other confirmed engine options include a 2,0-litre turbopetrol mill (190 kW/353 N.m) and a 2,2-litre turbodiesel (147 kW/440 N.m) unit.

But an executive from Kia Australia has suggested to CarAdvice that a V8 model is currently being developed.

“I believe they’re developing one,” Kevin Hepworth, general manager of media and corporate communications at Kia Australia, told the publication.

“There may be a possibility the US could pick it up,” he said, adding that the eight-cylinder engine wasn’t being considered for Australia.

The publication speculates that the V8 in question is the Hyundai Group’s naturally aspirated 5,0-litre engine, which makes 313 kW and 519 N.m in the Genesis G80 and G90 luxury sedans.

Back in March, Kia Motors SA told CARmag.co.za that the Stinger was “under consideration for a South African introduction, most likely early in 2018”. However, the local arm of the Korean brand added that it did not yet have any confirmation on which derivatives would be made available to “general markets” such as South Africa.

“Once that information is available, we will commence with a full feasibility study to determine if such an introduction is indeed possible. We are optimistic,” Kia SA told us.

Since then, the brand first confirmed that a Stinger GT had been brought to South Africa for testing, before showing off the new fastback (along with the Kia cee’d GT Line) at the recent SA Motoring Experience at Kyalami, likely in a bid to gauge local interest.