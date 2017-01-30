Is this a preview of the new Mercedes A-Class sedan?

Late last year, we reported that Mercedes-Benz had plans to build an A-Class sedan that would slot into its line-up above the CLA. And now a new design study released by the German brand appears to preview this upcoming A3 sedan rival.

Dubbed the “Aesthetics A” sculpture, Mercedes says the design study provides a “vision of a saloon car in the compact car segment which is stripped down to the essential body”.

“Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme. We have the courage to implement this purism,” said chief design officer of Daimler AG, Gorden Wagener.

“In combination with perfect proportions and sensual surface design, the upcoming generation of the compact class has the potential to herald a new design era. Design is also the art of omission: the days of creases are over,” he added.

The design study features a three-box configuration and is thus “also a sign of new forms in the compact class”, says the Stuttgart-based manufacturer.

Rumour has it the production model will be go sale in 2018.