Is this the new Volkswagen Polo sedan (aka Virtus)?

Back in June, Volkswagen revealed the sixth-generation Polo in five-door hatchback guise. And now a teaser sketch posted on social media by a journalist in Brazil gives us an idea of what the sedan version will look like.

According to journalist Fernando Calmon (who posted the sketch on Instagram), VW in Brazil has confirmed that the new Virtus – which is what Latin America calls the Polo Sedan – will be revealed in January 2018.

The Virtus – which is also known as the Vento in some markets, and simply the Polo Sedan here in South Africa – is a three-box, four-door saloon set to be built on the same MQB-A0 platform as the hatchback. That said, given the architecture’s modular structure, the sedan will boast a longer wheelbase.

The outgoing Polo hatch (along with the prolonged lifecycle Polo Vivo) is built at VW SA’s plant in Uitenhage, and the sixth-generation five-door will be produced for the local market there, too. However, VW SA imports the current Polo Sedan from India, and we suspect that this will continue once the new model is revealed next year.