Isuzu permanently adds X-Rider to local KB range

Back in July 2016, Isuzu introduced the apparently limited edition X-Rider to its local KB range. And now, after selling the 700-odd units of this derivative, the bakkie-builder has decided to add it as a “permanent fixture”.

The newest (well, not really) addition to the local KB range is called the KB 250 X-Rider 4×2 double-cab. The KB X-Rider is powered by the high-output (100 kW/320 N.m) version of the brand’s 2,5-litre turbodiesel mill.

It boasts diamond-cut 18-inch alloys (with red Isuzu-badged centre caps), 255/50 Grabber all-terrain rubber, a black bumper guard (with integrated foglamps), tubular side steps, a sports bar in black (with X-Rider decals) and blacked-out B-pillars.

Other standard features include a tow bar, leather upholstery, plenty of piano black trim inside, red stitching (on the seats, steering wheel and gear-lever boot), the X-Rider insignia embroidered onto the front headrests and remote keyless entry. The X-Rider is available in three colours (white, silver or red).

So, how much? Well, the double-cab model comes in at R388 400, which is some R22 020 more expensive than when this derivative launched last year.