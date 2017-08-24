Isuzu SA ‘consolidates’ Port Elizabeth assembly line

Isuzu Motors South Africa says it has “consolidated” the production lines at the Struandale plant in Port Elizabeth “into a single platform” supporting light commercial vehicle assembly.

The automaker, which recently announced a number of leadership changes in support of the purchase of Isuzu-related assets from General Motors SA, released a short statement on Thursday along with an image of Isuzu production managers inspecting the assembly line to “ensure production quality is not compromised during the re-organisation process”.

Under the Isuzu brand, the company says it will continue to produce the KB bakkie at its Struandale plant as well as medium- and heavy-duty trucks at the Kempston Road plant.

Isuzu Motors, of course, recently announced its intention to purchase the General Motors plant in South Africa as well as GM’s 30% shareholding in Isuzu Trucks South Africa. In May, GM announced that it would cease operations in South Africa, with the Chevrolet brand to be phased out of the local market at the end of 2017.