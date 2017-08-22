Isuzu sees SA as ‘a key market’ as GM winds down…

Isuzu Motors South Africa has announced a number of leadership changes in support of the purchase of the Isuzu-related assets from General Motors SA, while the latter winds down its local operations.

Haruyasu Tanishige, in addition to his current role of senior executive officer for the sales division of Isuzu Motors in Japan, will take the position of chairman of Isuzu Motors SA from the start of 2018. He will, however, remain based in Tokyo.

Michael Sacke, who is currently CFO at GM SA, has been appointed as chief operations officer and CFO to “assume responsibility for the transition of GM South Africa’s operations to Isuzu Motors by year-end” and also to ensure the integration of the Isuzu truck and light commercial businesses.

Thereafter, Sacke will take on the roles of CEO and managing director of Isuzu Motors SA.

Meanwhile, Hiroaki Sugawara, current Isuzu Trucks SA managing director, will be appointed executive vice-president of strategy and business planning. The current Isuzu Trucks SA COO, Craig Uren, will take the role of executive officer for sales, service and marketing, while Mitsuteru Yageta (from Isuzu Motors Japan) will be appointed as Group CFO.

“We are very excited about the appointment of Michael Sacke as he has had a long association with Isuzu Motors, including serving as board member of Isuzu Trucks South Africa for the past nine years,” said Tanishige.

“He will play a key role in ensuring the successful transition of the South African operations to the new Isuzu Motors South Africa business.”

Tanishige added that South Africa was the first market outside of Japan where Isuzu had acquired 100% ownership of the manufacturing and distribution operations.

“We view South Africa as a key market for future growth and will be looking to maximise the benefits of integrating our light commercial and truck businesses together.”

General Motors, meanwhile, has announced the reorganisation of its Chevrolet business in Southeast Asia, with its units in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam set to be placed under a new leadership team led by incoming GM Southeast Asia president Ian Nicholls, effective from the start of September.

Nicholls, who currently serves as president and managing director of GM Sub-Saharan Africa, will in his new role be based in Bangkok and report to Stefan Jacoby, GM executive vice president and president of GM International. He will continue to remain in his current role at GM South Africa and support the operations through its transition during the balance of the year.