It’d be ‘nuts’ to turbocharge our V12 – Ferrari boss

Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne says that the Italian brand “will always offer a V12”, adding that he’s told it would be “absolutely nuts” to add a turbocharger.

Marchionne was responding to questions about the likelihood of the 12-cylinder engine eventually being downsized and turbocharged.

“We will always offer a V12,” Marchionne told Autocar.

“Our head of engine programmes told me it would be absolutely nuts to [put a] turbocharger on the V12, so the answer is ‘no’. It [will be] naturally aspirated, with a hybrid [system],” he explained to the British publication.

The 64-year-old added that the inclusion of a hybrid system was about more than simply cutting emissions.

“[Ferrari’s] objective of having hybrid and electrics in cars like this is not the traditional objective that most people would have. We’re not trying to make two targets. We’re really trying to improve the performance on the track,” he said.

But what happens when upcoming, stricter emissions legislation comes into effect? Well, Ferrari’s chief technology officer, Michael Leiters, admitted that the looming EU6C legislation would be “a challenge”, but added that Ferrari had “a solution”.

“After that comes the 2021 Ultra-Low-Emission Vehicle legislation (ULEV), which will be met with the hybrid V12 powertrain,” Leiters said.