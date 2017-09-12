It’s back! Audi officially unwraps the new RS4 Avant

The new Audi RS4 Avant has been revealed in Frankfurt, boasting a 2,9-litre TFSI engine delivering 331 kW and 600 N.m to all four corners.

That’s enough, says the Ingolstadt automaker, for a 0-100 km/h time of just 4,1 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (or 30 km/h higher with the optional RS dynamic package specified). The V6 biturbo makes its peak twisting force from 1 900 r/min all the way through to 5 000 r/min.

The six-cylinder mill sends its oomph to all four wheels via an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, while a rear sport differential enabling torque division between the rear wheels will also be offered.

The standard-fit RS sport suspension renders the Audi RS4 Avant some 7 mm lower than the standard A4 with sport suspension, while dynamic ride control will be available as an option, along with ceramic brakes and RS-specific dynamic steering.

The newcomer rides on 19-inch forged alloys as standard, with 20-inch wheels set to be offered as an option. Inside, you’ll find RS sport seats with an optional honeycomb pattern, along with a flat-bottomed RS leather multifunction sport steering wheel.

“The Audi RS4 Avant is our RS icon with an incomparable history,” said Stephan Winkelmann, outgoing Audi Sport boss. “In common with all our RS models, it blends immense power output with superlative everyday utility.”