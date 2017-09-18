It’s official: BMW is reviving the legendary CSL badge

The CEO of the BMW M division has confirmed that the Munich-based automaker plans to revive the hallowed CSL badge.

Frank Van Meel told Road & Track that any new CSL derivative would sit right at the summit of its model range. In the case of the 4 Series, that would result in a performance hierarchy starting with the standard M4, progressing to the M4 Competition Package, then the M4 CS and finally the CSL (which would essentially replace the GTS).

“CSL [will be] the top-of-the-line track tool, made on the track for the track, just with a number plate,” Van Meel told the US publication, which added that CSL variants would likely gain cup tyres, coil-over suspension, a roll cage, water injection and a fire extinguisher.

Where does that leave the CS? Well, Van Meel explained that the CS was “also a track tool, but with four seats” and a touch more everyday comfort.

Although the BMW M boss wouldn’t confirm which ranges were in line to gain the CSL badge – which was first used by the 3,0 CSL in the 1970s and then later by the E46 M3 CSL (pictured below) in 2003 – Road & Track speculates that the M2 line-up could be the first to benefit.