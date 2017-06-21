It’s official: Jaguar to launch new E-Pace baby SUV!

Jaguar has released a teaser image of its upcoming compact SUV, confirming that the newcomer will be called the E-Pace.

Set to be fully revealed on July 13, the new performance SUV will slot into the British automaker’s line-up below the F-Pace, and will take aim at the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. A production version of the all-electric I-Pace concept, meanwhile, is expected to join the range later in 2018.

Although details are still thin, Jaguar says the E-Pace will feature “sportscar-derived AWD technology” and an all-Ingenium range of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a “suite of connected technology and safety features”.

The teaser image suggests that the rear styling won’t stray too far from that of the F-Pace.

“The combination of sportscar looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-Pace stands out,” promised Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar.

“Every Jaguar is designed to excite the senses, and we think E-Pace will do just that, albeit with its own individual character.”

UPDATE: A second teaser image has been revealed (below), which shows the E-Pace’s profile compared to those of the I-Pace concept and the F-Pace.