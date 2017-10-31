It’s official: next Lamborghini Huracán to go hybrid

While Lamborghini has made no secret about its intention to keep its naturally aspirated engines alive (while largely avoiding electrification), the head of the Italian automaker has confirmed that the next Huracán will indeed be a hybrid.

Speaking to Autocar, Stefano Domenicali said that while going full-electric was not the answer, there would be distinct advantages in using a hybrid powertrain in the next Huracán, which Autocar says is due in 2022.

“The Huracán – that car will need hybridisation. Hybridisation is the answer, not [full] electric,” the Lamborghini CEO told the British publication.

Of course, the brand has also confirmed plans to offer its upcoming Urus (which will feature turbocharging) with the option of a hybrid powertrain. Domenicali, though, added that Lamborghini’s free-breathing V10 and V12 engines certainly still had a place.

“There is still a lot of potential for the V12. The right approach for us is to have the V10 and V12 to suit our customers and then be ready to switch [to a hybrid] at the right moment,” he said.

Indeed, Federico Foschini, the brand’s chief commercial officer, earlier told CarAdvice that the Aventador’s upcoming replacement would continue to eschew both turbocharging and hybridisation.

“In the future, you never say never about turbo, but I think in the next years we are staying with this technology, and with the V12. This is the engine that we are not going to change in the next generation,” Foschini said, according to the Australian publication.

“The V12 is the reason why people are buying these cars, because it is different. There is no car in this segment that has this layout and it comes from a heritage, it comes from all the cars we have made in the past; the Murcielago, the Diablo, the Countach,” he added.